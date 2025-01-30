Beasley finished Wednesday's 133-119 loss to the Pacers with 20 points (6-11 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes off the bench.

The 28-year-old guard extended his streak of games with at least one three-pointer to 14, and his streak of games with multiple three-pointers to six. During the latter span, Beasley is averaging 17.8 points, 4.2 treys, 2.5 boards, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 26.7 minutes a contest while shooting 51.4 percent from the floor and a blistering 49.0 percent (25-for-51) from beyond the arc.