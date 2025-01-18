Brown notched 17 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and six rebounds in 20 minutes during Friday's 130-112 loss to the Bucks.

Brown went for a season-high 17 points in just 20 minutes off Toronto's bench Friday, adding six boards to help provide a boost from the second unit. The versatile veteran wing hasn't played a big role for the Raptors quite yet as he works his way back from offseason knee surgery that held him out to begin the campaign, but he's averaged 9.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.0 threes while shooting 40.0 percent from deep over his past four games. It's fair to infer Brown is still under a minutes restriction, so his fantasy upside will remain capped until he's ready to take on a full workload.