Poeltl accumulated 24 points (11-18 FG, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals in 32 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 121-119 loss to the Nuggets.

Poeltl logged his fourth double-double of the season and is one of the more surprising big men in the Eastern Conference through the first two weeks of play. Injuries can be a concern for Poeltl, who recorded only 50 regular-season games during his first year with the Raptors. If he can stay healthy, the team has an excellent chance to improve on last year's 25-57 record.