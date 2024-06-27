Shead was selected by the Raptors with the No. 45 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Shead played four collegiate seasons at Houston and was especially solid as a playmaker during the 2023-24 campaign, averaging 12.9 points, 6.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 31.1 minutes per game. The 6-foot guard can also contribute on the defensive side of the ball but isn't particularly reliable from beyond the arc. If he can develop his shot a bit more at the professional level, Shead could be a decent backup point guard.