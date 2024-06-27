Share Video

Shead was selected by the Raptors with the No. 45 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Shead played four collegiate seasons at Houston and was especially solid as a playmaker during the 2023-24 campaign, averaging 12.9 points, 6.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 31.1 minutes per game. The 6-foot guard can also contribute on the defensive side of the ball but isn't particularly reliable from beyond the arc. If he can develop his shot a bit more at the professional level, Shead could be a decent backup point guard.