Barrett (illness) had 25 points (11-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-4 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 128-104 loss to the Bucks.

Barrett was stellar in his return from a three-game absence due to an illness, albeit in a losing effort. The 24-year-old led the Raptors in scoring, racking up a team-high nine boards as well. Barrett has now logged 18 outings with 20 or more points over 28 regular-season appearances, and he has reached the 20-plus-point mark in four of his last five outings.