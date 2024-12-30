Barnes ended Sunday's 136-107 loss to the Hawks with 19 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and three steals over 35 minutes.

Although Barnes scored a team-high 19 points Sunday, he turned the ball over a whopping eight times in the defeat. The versatile Barnes has operated as Toronto's floor general amid the continued absence of Immanuel Quickley (elbow) with mixed results, as the former is averaging 19.9 points, 7.6 assists, 7.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 1.8 threes and 4.2 turnovers while shooting just 30.8 percent from deep across his last 11 games. Shooting efficiency and giveaways may persist as issues until Quickley returns to the Raptors' lineup, but Barnes has developed a reputation as a stat-sheet stuffer in recent years and should be able to satisfy fantasy managers with his contributions across the board elsewhere.