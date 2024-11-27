Durant (calf) is available for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.

Durant will snap a seven-game absence streak due to a left calf strain and play in Tuesday's NBA Cup matchup. However, coach Mike Budenholzer said Tuesday that the superstar will operate under a minutes restriction, according to Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com. In his last five outings, Durant has averaged 26.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 blocks while shooting 57.0 percent from the field across 38.0 minutes per game. However, he likely won't surpass 30-plus minutes Tuesday.