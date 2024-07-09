Durant (calf) is set to miss the USA's exhibition game against Canada on Wednesday, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Durant has sat out four straight practices due to a calf strain he suffered 10 days before the team's training camp. However, coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday that Durant has been working hard on the side to return, and he is expected to be back for game action soon, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports. The All-Star could be back as soon as July 15 when the USA takes on Australia for an exhibition game in Abu Dhabi.