Randle has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Jazz due to right groin soreness.

The severity of Randle's injury is uncertain, but he'll be re-evaluated Friday before the Timberwolves provide an update on his status heading into Saturday's game against the Wizards. Naz Reid started the second half in place of Randle, who finished with six points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 10 minutes before checking out of the game for good with 10:12 remaining in the second quarter.