Avdija accumulated 17 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Monday's 125-103 loss to the 76ers.

Avdija had a solid showing Monday and surpassed the 15-point mark for the fourth consecutive game, matching a new season-high mark in that category. Even though Avdija's role has fluctuated between the starting lineup and the bench, he remains a productive player in most fantasy formats due to his ability to rack up stats left and right with ease. Avdija is averaging 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists across his last 10 games despite starting just twice over that span.