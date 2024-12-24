Avdija recorded 19 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block over 23 minutes during Monday's 132-108 loss to Dallas.

Mediocre evenings from Shaedon Sharpe, Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant forced Avdija to carry a heavier load, and the team rode the hot hand as they tried to keep pace with the Mavericks. Aside from a six-point hiccup against the Jazz, Avdija has enjoyed a productive December, averaging 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists over nine games.