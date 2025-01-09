Williams contributed four points (2-3 FG), six rebounds, four blocks and one steal across 16 minutes during Wednesday's 119-100 victory over the Pelicans.

Williams served as Portland's clear-cut backup center in the absence of rookie first-rounder Donovan Clingan (rest), matching his season high with four blocks Wednesday. However, the oft-injured Williams has only appeared in five games since Nov. 27, and he's yet to transcend 25 minutes in any of his 12 contests in 2024-25. The 27-year-old doesn't need very much playing time to be an effective contributor when it comes to swats, boards and field-goal percentage. Still, Williams isn't a reliable fantasy commodity overall, while starter Deandre Ayton is healthy for the Blazers.