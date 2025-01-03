Green (back) chipped in 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and three blocks over 31 minutes during Thursday's 139-105 win over the 76ers.

Green chipped in across the board for the Warriors, making a considerable impact on both side of the floor in Thursday's blowout win. The veteran forward has reached double digits in scoring in just three of his last seven games, but over that stretch, he's still been productive with averages of 8.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.6 blocks, 1.0 steals and 1.6 threes to mitigate the inconsistent scoring outputs. Although the 34-year-old Green's fantasy upside is limited at this stage of his career, he should remain a steady source of dimes, boards treys and defensive stats going forward.