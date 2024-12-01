Green amassed 13 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals in 31 minutes during Saturday's 113-105 loss to the Suns.

Green was efficient with his shot and handed out seven dimes, making it the 11th straight game in which he dished out at least six assists. The veteran forward has recorded double-digit points just five times in that span, and while his scoring numbers aren't impressive by any means, he remains valuable in most formats due to his ability to fill the stat sheet on a regular basis.