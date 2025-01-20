Green is listed out for Monday's game against the Celtics due to a left calf strain.

In his return to action in Saturday's 122-114 win over the Wizards after missing three games with an illness and a back issue, Green played just three minutes before exiting with what the Warriors had called left calf tightness. He underwent an MRI on Sunday, and though the team hasn't provided a timeline for his return, Green has been diagnosed with a strain and will miss at least one game. Gui Santos opened the second half of Saturday's contest with the Warriors' top unit and could be in store for a starting nod Monday.