Jackson-Davis logged 16 points (6-14 FG, 4-4 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 29 minutes during Monday's 113-95 loss to Cleveland.

Although the Warriors faced a stern test against the one-two punch of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, both players were contained thanks to excellent work from Jackson-Davis and Jonathan Kuminga. Cleveland obviously found other ways to beat them, but the duo's interior work was a definite bright spot for the team. Jackson has now logged six consecutive games as a starter, and he averaged 14.3 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the span.