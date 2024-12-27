Sarr contributed 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal across 25 minutes during Thursday's 113-110 win over the Hornets.
Sarr endured a slow start to the season, but he's been turning things around in recent weeks. The rookie Frenchman has scored in double digits in seven games in a row, his longest streak of the campaign, and there's no doubt he's trending in the right direction now that he seems to be adjusting better to the game stateside.
