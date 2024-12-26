Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday that Greenlaw (calf) will be shut down for the rest of the 2024 regular season, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

Greenlaw spent most of the 2024 campaign on the reserve/PUP list while recovering from a torn left Achilles tendon that he suffered during Super Bowl LVIII against the Chiefs in February. He was able to return for Week 15 against the Rams, but he suffered a setback against the Dolphins this past Sunday when he sustained a right calf injury in the first quarter and did not return. With the 49ers eliminated from postseason contention, Greenlaw will be sidelined for the final two games of the regular season, and the 27-year-old linebacker will enter the offseason as a free agent.