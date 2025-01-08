General manager John Lynch confirmed Wednesday that the 49ers plan to release Hargrave (triceps) after June 1, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Hargrave has two years remaining on a four-year contract he signed in March of 2023. According to Wagoner, San Francisco is interested in bringing him back next season, as his release would be for cap purposes. The veteran defensive tackle only appeared in three games in 2024 before suffering a torn triceps, finishing his campaign with seven tackles (four solo) and 1.0 sacks.