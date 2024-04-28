Reed is slated to sign with the Bears as an undrafted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Reed (6-foot-2, 220 pounds) had a borderline late-round/UDFA draft grade by most analysts, but the sixth-year senior out of Western Kentucky ultimately didn't have his name called Saturday afternoon and will head to Chicago, where he'll slide in on the depth chart behind No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams, Tyson Bagent and Brett Rypien. Reed completed 63.2 percent of his college throws for 8,086 yards, 71 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.