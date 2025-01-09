Ossai tallied 46 total tackles, including 5.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass defended across 17 games in 2024.

The third-year defensive end from Texas saw a significant increase in playing time in 2024, logging 225 more defensive snaps than his previous career high (318) and setting new personal bests in tackles, sacks, and forced fumbles in a single season. Ossai made the first three starts of his career from Weeks 16 through 18, filling in for the injured Sam Hubbard (knee), and recorded 14 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass defended during that stretch. He just completed the final season of his rookie contract and is now set to hit unrestricted free agency this offseason. Ossai is likely to secure a starting role or a key spot in a team's pass-rush rotation following his strong performances as a starter in 2024.