Rapp (neck) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Patriots.

Rapp was limited throughout the Bills' week of practice after playing through his neck injury in the Week 17 win over the Jets, and it now appears he'll continue to play through the issue Sunday. Buffalo has already clinched the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs and is expected to rest its starters for most of the Week 18 contest; however, head coach Sean McDermott stated Rapp will still play "a bit" Sunday, per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com.