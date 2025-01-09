Share Video

Bates played the final two games of the season for the Browns, garnering one target over 15 snaps.

Bates finished out the regular season on the Browns' 53-man roster after stints with the Bears and Jets. Cleveland signed him to a two-year deal off New York's practice squad in mid-December, and he'll be around to compete for a spot on the 2025 roster. Early indications are that the Browns will revert back to head coach Kevin Stefanski's previous offensive scheme, which featured multiple tight ends.

