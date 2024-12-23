Hall recorded five total tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Bengals.

The rookie defensive tackle made impactful plays for Cleveland's defense in his first career start Sunday, stepping in for the injured Shelby Harris (elbow). Hall recorded his first NFL sack while also tallying a career-best five total tackles. His performance in Week 16 could have earned him a larger defensive role for the remainder of the season, especially with the Browns already eliminated from playoff contention.