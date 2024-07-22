Cook (ankle) was spotted working with the Chiefs' first-team defense Monday, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

The 2022 second-round pick out of Cincinnati sustained a season-ending ankle injury during Kansas City's Week 13 loss to the Packers, but it now seems as if he's moved past the issue. Cook started all 12 games he appeared in last season, recording 42 total tackles and two passes defended, including one interception. The 24-year-old is expected to remain one of the Chiefs' top safeties heading into their 2024 campaign.