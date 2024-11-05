Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday that Prescott (hamstring) will miss "an extended period of time" and is likely to be placed on injured reserve, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Head coach Mike McCarthy had already announced Monday that Prescott would miss the Cowboys' Week 10 game against the Eagles due to the hamstring injury he suffered in the Week 9 loss to the Falcons, but Jones' comments imply that the franchise quarterback will miss at least three more contests beyond this weekend's. Cooper Rush will step in as the Cowboys' new starting quarterback beginning this Sunday, while Trey Lance will move into the backup role after previously serving as Dallas' No. 3 signal-caller. While Jones didn't offer up a clear recovery timeline for Prescott, the 3-5 Cowboys could elect to hold the 31-year-old quarterback out beyond four games if the team finds itself out of playoff contention by the time he would first eligible to return from IR in Week 14.