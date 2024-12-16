Uiagalelei announced on his personal Instagram page that he has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Uiagalelei will go pro after four years in college, though he had difficulty staying on the field in 2024. He was limited to just five appearances with Florida State, completing 53.8 percent of his passes for 1,065 yards while posting a 4:6 TD:INT. Before playing for Florida State, Uiagalelei spent two years at Clemson and one at Oregon State. The best season of his career came in 2023 while playing for Oregon State, where he completed 57.1 percent of his passes for a career-high 2,638 yards and a 21:7 TD:INT. It remains to be seen if he'll have a chance to be selected in the draft, however, as his college resume doesn't stand out when compared to other signal-callers who will be eligible.