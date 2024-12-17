Tomlinson reverted to the Chargers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Tomlinson was elevated to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers and served as the No. 3 tight end behind Stone Smartt and Tucker Fisk due to Will Dissly (shoulder) being sidelined. Tomlinson played in nine of the Chargers' 52 offensive snaps but did not show up in the box score. Tomlinson could be elevated for Thursday's game against the Broncos if Dissly is unable to progress in his recovery enough to play.