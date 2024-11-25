The 2024 Fantasy Football season is headed straight for the Fantasy Football playoffs in a matter of weeks, depending on how long your league's regular season is, and now is the time to make moves that can set you up for a successful playoff run. In some leagues, your trade deadline hasn't passed yet, and we can find some players to trade for. In leagues where the deadline has passed, we'll focus on difficult start/sits the rest of the way, playoff schedules to target and avoid, and final waiver wire pushes. On Sunday night's Week 12 recap, the Fantasy Football Today team looked into some of the most intriguing players from the Week 12 slate. You can find the full breakdown on the FFT YouTube page.

Jaylen Waddle was Jamey's biggest winner in Week 12. "He was a borderline drop candidate, but hopefully, this is a start for him. We saw the big plays, and that could be a sign of things to come."

Waddle had not scored double-digit Fantasy points in PPR since Week 1. In Week 12, Waddle racked up 144 receiving yards on eight receptions -- he was targeted nine times. Waddle's playoff schedule does look a bit daunting down the stretch, however. Three road games in cold environments (Packers, Browns, Jets) and just two home games remain -- 49ers and Jets.

Dave views Anthony Richardson as a Week 12 loser, and it might be best for us to slow our role on the former breakout candidate being a viable starter rest of season at the QB position. "In the second half, Richardson went 4-of-14 passing for 55 yards. 57% of his throws were for 15+ air yards," Dave said on the show.

Richardson had a 50% completion rate in the first half despite passing the eye test. Jamey added that Olgetree dropped a TD, which impacted his stats, and Adam mentioned that he was encouraged by how open some Colts receivers were on tape review. Richardson has scored 30+ Fantasy points in two of his last six games, but he hasn't top 14 in the other four. His schedule rest of season: @NE, BYE, @DEN, TEN, @NYG, JAC

Bucky Irving was a hot topic among Fantasy Football analysis on FFT last week as Jacob Gibbs and I talked up a breakout coming in Week 12 during Beyond the Boxscore with Ben Gretch (where we broke down rest of season rankings and 30,000-foot view Fantasy concepts). It was great to see him pull through with a breakout performance. Of course, Sean Tucker operated as a goalline back in Week 12 before fumbling.

Dave praised Irving as looking the best on tape. "He played the most snaps of any Bucs back," Dave said. "He played 55% of the snaps and two-of-three snaps inside the 3-yard line. Irving had just as many rushing attempts and averaged 4.2 yards per carry more than Rachaad White. How can they watch these guys play and say they are on the same level when Irving is blowing him out as a runner? Irving took the lead among running backs in receptions and receiving yards in the last five games. And their schedule is so good the rest of way."

Irving does have a fun schedule rest of season: @CAR, LV, @LAC, @DAL, CAR, NO

Speaking of the Fantasy Playoffs, Heath deemed Irving to be a "league winner" the rest of way.