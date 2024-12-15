Davis rushed five times for 24 yards and caught his only target for two yards in Sunday's 32-25 win over the Jaguars.

Davis finished with six touches compared to 11 for Breece Hall in the latter's return from a one-game absence due to a knee injury. Braelon Allen had two touches before exiting due to a back injury. Davis' usage in Week 16 against the Rams will likely be limited if both Hall and Allen suit up, but if Allen sits, Davis could maintain some involvement as a change-of-pace option after scoring twice on 23 touches over the past three games.