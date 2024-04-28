Cephus is in line to sign with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Cephus, who spent five years with UTSA, is coming off a 2023 campaign in which he recorded a school-record 1,151 receiving yards with 10 touchdowns on 89 catches in 13 games en route to earning first-team All-American Athletic Conference honors, per Greg Luca of the San Antonio Express-News. With Jacksonville, the 6-foot-2, 189-pounder has plenty of competition for a roster spot, but Cephus could potentially land a depth role or practice squad slot with a strong training camp/offseason.