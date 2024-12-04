Paschal (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Packers, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Paschal didn't practice all week after suffering a knee injury in Detroit's Thanksgiving Day win over the Bears, so it's no surprise he won't be active for Week 14. The Lions could struggle rushing the passer Thursday night, with both Paschal and Aidan Hutchinson (tibia/fibula) sidelined. Patrick O'Connor and Za'Darius Smith are now expected to serve as Detroit's primary edge-rushing duo.