Paschal finished the 2024 season with 21 tackles (15 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and one fumble recovery across 14 regular-season games.

With Aidan Hutchinson suffering a broken leg in Week 6 against Dallas, Paschal took on an increased defensive role, starting all 10 games in which he appeared from that point forward. Paschal missed three contests along the way, battling an illness and knee injury. Despite the increased reps off the edge for Detroit, Paschal's sack numbers didn't see a boost, as he's recorded a total of 5.0 sacks across his first 36 career contests. It's been a somewhat disappointing start to his career after the Lions took Paschal with the No. 46 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. He's set to enter the final year of his rookie deal in 2025.