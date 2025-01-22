The Lions signed Bell to a reserve/future contract Tuesday.

Bell played in nine of the 49ers' first 11 games of the 2024 regular season, logging two catches (on six targets) for 22 yards in the process. He was waived by San Francisco on Nov. 30, and while he was signed to the Niners' practice squad three days later, he was not elevated to the active roster for the rest of the campaign. The 2023 seventh-round pick will be on the Lions' 90-man roster at the start of the new league year, and he'll use the offseason to work with the coaching staff to give himself the best shot at earning a spot on Detroit's 53-man roster for the 2025 season.