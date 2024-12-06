Jewell (hamstring) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Philadelphia, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 reports.

Jewell had his DNP on Thursday sandwiched between limited practices as he works through a hamstring injury he likely picked up in Carolina's Week 13 loss to Tampa Bay. His return to practice Friday is a step in the right direction, but his official status for Sunday's game might not be known until the Panthers announce their inactives list approximately 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If Jewell is unable to play Sunday, Claudin Cherelus would be the top candidate to start at inside linebacker alongside Trevin Wallace.