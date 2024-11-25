Jewell recorded nine total tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Chiefs.

The Iowa product was one of five Panthers to bring down Patrick Mahomes while also leading the team in total tackles during Sunday's narrow loss. Jewell has really impressed since returning from injury in Week 8, recording 31 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and two passes defended, with one interception, across his last four games. Expect Jewell to continue making plays as the Panthers host the Buccaneers in Week 13.