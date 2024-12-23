Maye completed 22 of 36 passes for 261 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Bills.

Maye got the New England offense rolling early by completing a well-placed 28-yard touchdown pass to Kayshon Boutte on the team's first drive. He went on to complete three additional passes that went for at least 20 yards -- matching his best mark of the season -- while also throwing multiple touchdowns in a game for the first time since Week 11. There were plenty of positives to take away from the performance, but Maye was responsible for two turnovers, one of which came on a failed lateral to Rhamondre Stevenson that was recovered in the end zone by Buffalo for a touchdown.