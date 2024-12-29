Stafford completed 17 of 32 passes for 189 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in Saturday's 13-9 win over the Cardinals. He added six rushes for 16 yards.

Stafford did enough to win and avoided both turnovers and sacks, but he still struggled to get the Rams' offense going. The primary exception came on a drive midway through the second quarter, when he connected on a deep pass to Cooper Kupp for 29 yards and also found Puka Nacua for a gain of 19 to set up a one-yard touchdown run for Kyren Williams. Otherwise, the only thing working for Stafford was targeting Nacua, who was on the receiving end of 10 completions. Overall, Stafford has now failed to reach 200 passing yards in four of his last five games and has only one total touchdown combined across his last three contests.