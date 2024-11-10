Kamara carried the ball 17 times for 55 yards and caught five of six targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Falcons.

While he had trouble breaking a big gain on the ground, Kamara led the Saints in receptions and targets on the day and reached 100 scrimmage yards for the third straight contest and the seventh time this season in 10 games. Over that three-game stretch, Kamara has churned out 277 rushing yards and 169 receiving yards, but he hasn't gotten into the end zone since Week 6. He'll look to end that scoring drought in Week 11 against the Browns.