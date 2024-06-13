Morris (shoulder) was spotted working out during Wednesday's mandatory minicamp session, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Morris sustained a season-ending shoulder injury early in Seattle's 2023 campaign, but with his participation in the Seahawks' minicamp, it seems he's past the issue. The 2023 fifth-round pick out of Michigan tallied three total tackles in his one appearance last season, and he's expected to compete for another depth role on the Seahawks' defensive line as the offseason progresses.