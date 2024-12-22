Head coach Mike Tomlin said Sunday that Pickens (hamstring) has a "real chance" to play against the Chiefs on Wednesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN reports.

Pickens, who sustained a hamstring injury prior to Week 14 action, has missed the Steelers' last three games, but it looks like he could be trending in the right direction as Wednesday's contest approaches. In any case, added context regarding the wideout's Week 17 status is slated to arrive via the team's upcoming injury reports. Pickens was deemed a non-participant in all three practices leading up to Saturday's loss to the Ravens.