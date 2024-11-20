Anderson (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice estimation.

Anderson has missed each of the Texans' last two games after sustaining an ankle injury in the Week 9 win loss to the Jets, and Wednesday's estimated limited session could be an indication that he's nearing a return to the field. The 2023 Defensive Rookie of the Year's practice participation Thursday and Friday will likely offer the best insight into whether he can play in Sunday's divisional matchup against the Titans.