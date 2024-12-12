The Titans placed Rupcich (tricep) on injured reserve Nov. 2, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Since he's already spent the requisite four games on IR, Rupcich is technically eligible to activated at any time, but Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reported Nov. 1 that the offensive lineman is recovering from a torn tricep that will keep him out for the season. The second-year player had appeared in the Titans' first seven games of the campaign, serving in a backup role in each of those contests.