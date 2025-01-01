Akers rushed six times for 18 yards and caught two of three targets for 15 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-25 win over the Packers.

Akers' touchdown was his third receiving score of the season and fifth total trip to the end zone this season. The veteran running back saw an increase in playing time Sunday, as teammate Aaron Jones (quad) was pulled out of the game out of caution and missed the entire fourth quarter. Akers may be thrown into a starting role in Week 18 if Jones is unable to suit up, but it appears Jones has a realistic chance to play in the season finale, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Next up for the Vikings is a matchup with the Lions to decide the NFC North and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.