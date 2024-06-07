Vikings DT Harrison Phillips said Thursday that he'd "buy stock in Chandler if I could," Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

It sounds like Chandler made a strong impression at spring practices, perhaps increasing his chances to have a key role off the bench behind new starting running back Aaron Jones. Chandler mostly played special teams throughout the first half of last season, but he eventually became the No. 2 running back and later started the final four weeks, averaging 11.8 carries for 52.4 yards (4.5 YPC) and 2.0 catches for 14.5 yards over the final eight games of the season (with three TDs). That makes him a clear favorite for the No. 2 RB job ahead of Myles Gaskin and DeWayne McBride, though it isn't clear how many snaps and touches the role will entail. Jones' history of injuries -- namely five MCL sprains since entering the NFL -- suggests Chandler has a good chance to make starts this season if the Vikings don't add a more experienced backup before Week 1.