MacKinnon registered two assists, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

MacKinnon has three multi-point efforts over seven games in January. The 29-year-old center was a key part of the Avalanche's late comeback, helping out on Artturi Lehkonen's game-tying goal in the third period before setting up Devon Toews on the game-winner in overtime. MacKinnon is the first to reach the 70-point mark this season, doing so with 15 goals, 55 assists, 170 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating through 45 appearances.