Provorov scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Provorov's first-period tally quickly tied the game at 1-1 after Connor Bedard opened the scoring with a power-play goal. This marks the first time Provorov has gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive contests all year -- he had an assist Friday versus the Flames. The defenseman is up to two goals, six helpers, 33 shots on net, 32 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 23 appearances in a top-four role.