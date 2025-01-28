Binnington allowed three goals on 18 shots before being replaced by Joel Hofer midway through the second period of Monday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

The switch in the crease was entirely about the sluggish play of St. Louis' skaters -- two of the goals Binnington allowed came on power plays, and the other came on a 2-on-1. Even so, the 31-year-old goalie has lost five of his last seven starts, going 2-5-0 with a 3.31 GAA and .886 save percentage over that stretch. Binnington has maintained his hold on the No. 1 job for the Blues so far, but he could begin to lose more work to Hofer if he can't turn things around soon.