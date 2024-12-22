Tippett scored the game-winning goal, added three assists, fired three shots on net and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Tippett played a massive part in the Flyers' third-period rally before scoring the game-winner 3:30 into overtime. He has seven goals and four assists over his last 10 outings. His ice time has often fluctuated and has dipped into the 12-13 minutes range frequently in recent week, but he was at 19:11 in this contest. He's up to 11 goals, 11 assists, 86 shots on net, 54 hits, 27 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 34 contests.