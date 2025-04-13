Tippett put up two assists in a 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders on Saturday.

It was his second straight two-point game (one goal, three assists), and his third in his last five games. Tippett didn't take an expected step forward this season, and his 20 goals, 43 points and 180 shots are a bit of step back after he tallied 27 and 28 goals in the last two seasons, respectively. At 26, Tippett might simply be this player -- a potential 25-goal, 50-point, 200-shot player who sees a bit of time on the power play. That works in deep formats, so don't discount him entirely.